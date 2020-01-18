Steve Martin, Martin Short to lead Hulu's new comedy series

Hulu has handed a straight-to-series order to a new comedy show, starring veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show, described as a story about "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one", has been co-created by Martin and John Hoffman.

The makers are currently looking for a young woman actor to play the third lead in the yet-untitled show. The project hails from 20th Century Fox Television and will be executive produced by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, reported Deadline.

"When you’re lucky enough to have lunch with Steve Martin, and halfway through the meal he says ‘hey, I have an idea for a TV show’ – it’s a pretty good day. This is as exciting as it gets," Fogelman told the outlet. The series is the latest collaboration between Martin and Short, whose friendship began 35 years ago. The duo are currently on a comedy tour together, called the "Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t Tour".

The series is set in New York, which is expected to be a big character in the show.

