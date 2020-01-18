Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Martin, Martin Short to lead Hulu's new comedy series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 15:44 IST
Steve Martin, Martin Short to lead Hulu's new comedy series

Hulu has handed a straight-to-series order to a new comedy show, starring veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show, described as a story about "three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one", has been co-created by Martin and John Hoffman.

The makers are currently looking for a young woman actor to play the third lead in the yet-untitled show. The project hails from 20th Century Fox Television and will be executive produced by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, reported Deadline.

"When you’re lucky enough to have lunch with Steve Martin, and halfway through the meal he says ‘hey, I have an idea for a TV show’ – it’s a pretty good day. This is as exciting as it gets," Fogelman told the outlet. The series is the latest collaboration between Martin and Short, whose friendship began 35 years ago. The duo are currently on a comedy tour together, called the "Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t Tour".

The series is set in New York, which is expected to be a big character in the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged a sit-in protest on the premises of the Legislative Assembly here against non-fulfilment of promises by the state government, which is headed by his party. Gwalior East MLA Munnalal Goy...

UPDATE 1-Car bomb hits Turkish contractors, police in town outside Somali capital - police

A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.There was no immediate word on any fatalities. A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where ...

KTR hardsells Telangana, seeks investments from Thai firms

Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked Thailand companies to consider setting up units in the proposed Furniture Park here. Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama ...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 5 crore of former UP minister

The Enforcement Directorate ED has attached assets worth Rs 5 crore of Rangnath Mishra, a former UP minister, and his family members in a disproportionate assets case. Investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002PMLA wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020