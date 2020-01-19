Bollywood divas startle fans with their wedding season looks

The wedding season is in full bloom and the tinsel town is photo ready to startle their fans and followers. From Sonakshi Sinha to Janhvi Kapoor, the divas have shared their pictures on Instagram with their followers in some of the most eye-catching wedding season looks.

Janhvi was seen donning a hot pink saree and all-over worked blouse paired with chic jewelleries while Sonakshi adorned a baby pink customed saree with a similar long jacket over it. Sonakshi completed her look with a heavy neckpiece and matching earring. Actor Ananya Pandey and Kriti Sanon were also not far behind in flaunting their apt looks on their Instagram handles. Kriti went for a printed dress along with a bold look on her face. However, Ananya went for a light green two-piece traditional attire with just a 'Maang-tika' and no other jewellery.

The actors are taking the wedding season outfits to the next level, setting new goals for the girls out there. (ANI)

