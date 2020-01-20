Tame Impala announce their biggest Australian tour ever

Tame Impala, the project known for their meditative, psychedelic and euphoric sets, have just announced their biggest Australian tour to promote their new album 'The Slow Rush' and also disclosed that they'll be donating money from the tour to the bushfire relief efforts. The project led by multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker broke the news through Instagram by posting the picture of the entire timeline of the tour.

"Very very happy to finally announce this. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love touring Australia (and NZ) so it doesn't really make sense that we haven't in so long BUT I intend to make it well worth the wait and if it isn't the grandest TI concert you ever attended I'll give you your money back," read the caption of the post. The project has partnered with 'Reverb Organisation' who would help them keep the carbon footprint of the tour as low as possible and get the single-use plastics out of the venues.

He concluded by writing that $300,000 from the tour would go to the bushfire relief. "Support from the amazing @khruangbin. SEE YOU THERE x," he further said. Here Are Tame Impala's 2020 Tour Dates:

April 16 - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ.April 18 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia.April 20 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.April 23 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia. April 25 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Australia.April 28 - RAC Arena, Perth, Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.