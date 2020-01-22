Laura Dern to star in Quibi series 'Just One Drink'

Golden Globe winner Laura Dern is the latest name from Hollywood to team up with Quibi and the actor will star in the series, "Just One Drink". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dern will also executive produce the series, penned by "About a Boy" writer Nick Hornby.

Set at the short form streaming platform, "Just One Drink" will be a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender (Dern) and the customers she serves, all of whom are in various states of emotional disrepair. Hornby and Platform One's Elisa Ellis are also attached to executive produce.

Dern has been nominated for best-supporting actress Oscar for her turn as the fiery divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in "Marriage Story" . She was last seen in Greta Gerwig's big-screen adaptation of "Little Women" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.