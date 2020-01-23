Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 06:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 05:52 IST
Taylor Swift, Olivia Colman lead diverse Sundance 2020 lineup

Women directors and stars will be at the forefront of this year's Sundance Film Festival starting on Thursday, at a time when a lack of diversity among nominees has been the focus of the Hollywood awards season.

Women directed 44% of the 118 feature-length films to be previewed at the 10-day festival in the ski resort town of Park City, Utah. Minorities have directed 34%, and directors identifying as LGBTQ 15%. Last year, women directed 40% of the official selection at Sundance.

At the upcoming Academy Awards on Feb. 9, no female directors are up for an Oscar, and stories by or about men dominate the Best Picture lineup. "It's part of a trend at Sundance," said Brent Lang, executive editor for film and media at movie trade magazine Variety.

"Over the last decade the festival's put a real premium on providing a platform for female filmmakers, for under-represented filmmakers of all stripes, and I think this is a continuation of that effort." Kicking off Sundance, the biggest U.S. showcase for independent cinema, will be director and Emmy winner Lana Wilson with her Netflix documentary, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," which the streaming service says promises a "raw and emotionally revealing look" at the pop star.

RECORD SUBMISSIONS Organisers of the festival founded by actor Robert Redford say they received a record-breaking 15,100 submissions this year.

Angelina Jolie stars in the children's movie "Come Away," which explores the stories of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland; Olivia Colman plays a daughter trying to look after her elderly parent in "The Father" and Carey Mulligan is a woman who seeks revenge after a tragic event in "Promising Young Woman." Elisabeth Moss plays horror author Shirley Jackson in "Shirley," Ethan Hawke plays Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla in "Tesla," and Benedict Cumberbatch is a spy during the Cold War in "Ironbark."

Across the documentary categories, Ron Howard's "Rebuilding Paradise" shows the wildfires in California that destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018; "Be Water" explores the life of Bruce Lee, and the 4-part Hulu series "Hillary" centers on former Secretary of State, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Meanwhile, streaming platforms hope to use Sundance to generate buzz around their offerings.

Along with the opening film, Netflix titles include "Crip Camp," a documentary about a camp for disabled teenagers from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

'Mexico doesn't want us': migrants get stuck at Mexico-Guatemala border

Hundreds of Central Americans trying to reach the United States were stuck at the Mexico-Guatemala border on Wednesday after the Mexican government beefed up security to meet U.S. demands to contain migrant flows.Under sustained pressure fr...

Govt's plan to get people into work starting to pay off

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Governments plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. Nearly 19,000 people canceled their benefit...

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the measures China is taking to rein in an outbreak of a deadly SARS-like virus would minimise the risk of further international spread. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the very, ver...

France's Macron slams anti-Semitism on Jerusalem visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday railed against anti-Semitism, saying it haunts our present time, during a visit to Jerusalem to commemorate Holocaust victims. The French leader is in Jerusalem ahead of a gathering of world lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020