'Captain Marvel' sequel in works

A follow-up to "Captain Marvel" , featuring Oscar winner Brie Larson in the title role, is finally taking shape at Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is in final negotiations with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on its Disney Plus series "WandaVision" on the project.

Sources said Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the 2019 hit, will not return to helm the sequel. However, they are in talks to remain in the Marvel Universe and direct a possible Disney Plus series. Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for "Captain Marvel 2" and is eyeing a potential 2022 release.

Plot details are under wraps but the new story will move the setting from the 1990s of the original film to the present day. "Captain Marvel" , which was Marvel's first female-centric movie, followed Larson as US Airforce pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

Also starring Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Gemma Chan, the film grossed USD 1.13 billion worldwide. Larson's Captain Marvel also appeared in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".

