Afghanistan's Ariana airline boss denies reports one of its planes crashed
Ariana Afghan Airlines' acting CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal on Monday denied reports by Afghan officials that one of its planes had crashed.
"There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," Mirzakwal told Reuters.
Earlier, three senior Afghan government officials said one of the state-owned airline's planes had crashed in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
