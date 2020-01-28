David Schwimmer doesn't think 'Friends' reunion is possible

"Friends" alum David Schwimmer says a reunion of the popular sitcom is not possible as every member of the lead cast is headed in different career directions. The actor, who played fan favourite Ross Geller on the NBC series, said he doesn't want to go along with a supposed return for the sake of money.

"I just don't think it's possible, given everyone's different career trajectories. I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? "I don't want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I've heard so far presented to us makes sense," Schwimmer told The Guardian when asked about a potential "Friends" reunion.

Recently, the show's co-creator Marta Kauffman said the team would never do a "scripted" reunion. "If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I'm totally behind it... Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted," Kauffman said.

Reports of HBO Max's "Friends" reunion started doing the rounds last November. "Friends" , also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, premiered in September 1994.

