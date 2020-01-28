Left Menu
Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-husband Song Joong-Ki was said to be flying to Columbia’s capital, Bogota in mid of January to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. Image Credit: Facebook

Almost everyone knows Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's legal matter was sorted out amicably. Their fans continued creating buzzes following their divorce. Many expected that the Descendants of the Sun stars would reunite, and truly speaking, fans still continue to have this dream in their eyes. But time waits for none! They are currently busy in their own projects and fans want to get updates on their works.

Song Hye-Kyo's ex-husband Song Joong-Ki was said to be flying to Columbia's capital, Bogota in mid of January to shoot for a movie tiled Bogota. In this context, a recent photograph of the 34-year-old actor has emerged that shows him embracing the Columbian actress, Juana del Río.

The picture of Song Joong-Ki embracing the 28-year-old Juana del Río has gone viral. This picture is actually a reference to the commencement of the recordings of Bogota, which also involves the participation of Juana del Río.

As previously announced, the Descendants of the Sun actor, Song Joong-Ki is currently in Columbia busy in filming Bogota. The director of the imminent movie is Kim Sung-Je. He also directed the movie The Unfair (Sosoouigyeon) in 2015. Although the plot is kept under wraps, La Republica states that it is criminal thriller which revolves around a young Korean man in his 30s. During 1990s, he emigrates to Columbia and begins a new life in a traditional market in the capital city, Bogota. The film doesn't have an official premiere date, but its recordings will last for 3 months and it is likely to be released in 2020.

On the other hand, Song Joong-Ki's former love, Song Hye-Kyo hardly took any break from their works even when the matter of her divorce came to public. Even the beautiful actress was criticized for supposedly acting like nothing happened to her, although majority of fans had severe soft corners for her.

Song Hye-Kyo continues to be involved in photoshoots for promotional projects and magazines while Song Joong-Ki is busy in working in movies. The 38-year-old Descendants of the Sun actress took advantage of her free time by taking up a short course in the New York. She reportedly decided to enrol in art classes for having severe interest in it, mainly in fashion.

Song Hye-Kyo has also been noticed going overseas with her friends. On Friday, January 24, she posted an update with her pet dog on Instagram. According to Allkpop, she is currently in talks for her possible appearance in a movie titled Anna.

