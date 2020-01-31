Bella Thorne to star in 'The Uncanny'

Bella Thorne is set to topline post-apocalyptic thriller "The Uncanny" . The film will be directed by Mitzi Peirone, who has also penned the script with Chaya Doswell, reported Deadline.

The story is set in a future where every citizen is implanted with a chip capable of controlling everything from emotions to directions, until a routine update backfires, causing a cyber apocalypse. "Wiping out most of humanity, five strangers miraculously survive, now forced to live hidden in a bunker with their implants ripped from their spines. They were the few lucky enough to survive – until Scarlet (Thorne) begins to suspect they were not saved at all, or by chance," read the official logline.

"The Uncanny" will be produced by Rebecca Berrih, Thor Bradwell and Courtney Shepard. Thorne will be next be seen in home invasion thriller "Masquerade". The actor will also be her directorial debut with an elevated thriller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.