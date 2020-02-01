Taron Egerton eyed for 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake

"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton is in talks to star in the remake of cult classic "Little Shop of Horrors" . According to Full Circle Cinema, the 30-year-old actor is being eyed for the role of Seymour Krelborn, a flower shop employee who encounters and becomes an accomplice to a man-eating Venus flytrap.

Besides Egerton, Billy Porter is being approached to voice Venus flytrap, while Scarlett Johannson is being considered for the role of Audrey, Seymour's co-worker and love interest. The character of Seymour was famously portrayed by Rick Moranis in director Frank Oz's 1986 film, which was an adaptation of the off-Broadway musical comedy of the same name.

