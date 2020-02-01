Saddening to be only woman of colour in Oscars 2020 race, says Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is "saddening". Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biographical drama "Harriet" , said while she is happy about her nod, it also highlights the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

"It is a moment for celebration, but it also is a real eye-opener. It can't just be me alone. There's just such good work going on and this may sound fatalistic, but I would hate for people's work to have gone by and then for us to have looked back and go, "Oh, I wish we would've given roses," when people aren't there to actually receive them. I don't want us to do that," the 33-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "To be in a room and not being able to see other actors (of colour) who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening. I would love to share this moment with someone else," she added.

Earlier this month, Erivo addressed the film industry's diversity blindspots this awards season by turning down a performance of "Harriet's" "Stand Up" at the BAFTAs because of the lack of representation. For the best actress Oscar trophy, Erivo will go up against Scarlett Johansson ( "Marriage Story" ), Renee Zellweger ( "Judy" ), Charlize Theron ( "Bombshell" ) and Saoirse Ronan ( "Little Woman" ).

