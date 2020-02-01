Left Menu
Harry Styles concert called off as storm hits Miami

As heavy rains hit Miami, singer Harry Styles called off his scheduled concert just minutes before the show at the Miami Beach on Saturday, reported Fox News.

Singer Harry Styles (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As heavy rains hit Miami, singer Harry Styles called off his scheduled concert just minutes before the show at the Miami Beach on Saturday, reported Fox News. The performance was to be held at Meridian on Watson Island which is along the MacArthur Causeway.

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to announce, "The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe." Soon after the show was called off, videos of fans moving out of the concert venue surfaced on social media. According to Fox News, scores of fans were seen walking out of the concert in ankle-deep water.

The concert management did not give out any immediate word about the refunds for the Styles concert. The local weather department had warned that severe thunderstorms may hit the area with the possibility of tornadoes, wind gusts, and hailstorms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

