Amelie Bea Smith is Peppa Pig's new voice

British child actor Amelie Bea Smith has been roped in by Entertainment One and animation studio Astley Baker Davies as the new voice of popular cartoon character, Peppa Pig. Amelie will debut as the voice of the title character of the animated hit in an episode titled "Valentine's Day".

"We're delighted to welcome Amelie to the 'Peppa Pig' voice cast and are confident that she will continue the strong legacy of the previous Peppa voice actors,' said co-creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker from Astley Baker Davies The nine-year-old actor has previously starred in British soap opera "EastEnders".

Smith is the fourth British voice artist to play Peppa Pig. Prior to her, Harley Bird, now 18, voiced Peppa Pig from the age of five and also won a BAFTA for the role in 2011. Lily Snowden-Fine and Cecily Bloom have also played the character that first appeared on television in 2004.

