Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pamela Anderson breaks off wedding with Jon Peters, after just 12 days

After creating a buzz with her recent low-key marriage, actor and model Pamela Anderson recently broke off her marriage with famous movie mogul Jon Peters, after just 12 days the wedding, reported Fox News.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 11:22 IST
Pamela Anderson breaks off wedding with Jon Peters, after just 12 days
Actor and model Pamela Anderson. Image Credit: ANI

After creating a buzz with her recent low-key marriage, actor and model Pamela Anderson recently broke off her marriage with famous movie mogul Jon Peters, after just 12 days the wedding, reported Fox News. The couple got married on January 20 in Malibu, California in a private marriage ceremony.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the couple's split on Saturday stating that the pair has decided to "uncouple." "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Fox News quoted Anderson saying.

"Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process, "she added. Fox News further quoted a source close to Anderson as saying, "She's known Jon forever, but she never lived with him, contrary to some reports. And until you live with someone... Well, let's just say Pamela asked for a break. She is heading back to her compound in Ladysmith, Canada, to be with her family."

According to Fox News, the couple did not have any official marriage license. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with ...

Petry, Price carry Canadiens past Panthers

Defenseman Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots to lead the host Montreal Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the red-hot Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Petry has seven points one goal, six assists...

Best first aid for mild, moderate burns is cooling with running water for 20 mins: Study

Twenty minutes of cooling with running water is the best initial treatment for a childs burn, according to a study that may lead to new clinical first aid recommendations for mild to moderate burns. According to the study, published in the ...

Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds, Make in India prog in FY21 Budget

The government has increased significantly the allocation for Fund of Funds to Rs 1,054.97 crore as well as for the Make in India kitty in the Budget 2020-21. The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups FFS with a corpus of Rs 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020