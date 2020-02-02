Henry Czerny to return as Eugene Kittridge for two new 'Mission: Impossible' films

Actor Henry Czerny, who featured in Tom Cruise's first "Mission: Impossible" movie, is returning for the franchise's seventh and eight installments. The 60-year-old actor will reprise his character of Eugene Kittridge, the former director of Impossible Mission Force.

The announcement was made by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie on Twitter. "There is no escaping the past... #MI7MI8," the director wrote alongside Czerny's photo.

Cruise, who has earned a reputation for performing some of the most death-defying stunts in the franchise, is coming back as Ethan Hunt. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson are expected to reprise their respective characters in the new movies.

They will be joined by newcomers -- Nicholas Hoult, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Paramount will release the next "Mission: Impossible" film for July 23, 2021, while the eighth instalment will bow out on August 5, 2022.

