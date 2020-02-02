Left Menu
'Westworld' season 3 unlike anything we've done: Evan Rachel Wood

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 13:46 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 13:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood says the fans of the sci-fi Western series will like its upcoming third season. Wood will reprise her character of Dolores Abernathy, a sapient android known as a "host".

"We just finished season three, so I know quite a bit. I don't know how long they plan on carrying it on for, but I know that this season is unlike anything we've done," the 32-year-old actor told IndieWire. "We have new cast members. We have Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Vincent Cassel. It just keeps expanding and growing. I'm really excited for people to see where we've taken it," she added.

Wood said "Westworld" remains one of the toughest projects of her career but it also makes her feel "fulfilled". "It just knocks me on my a** every season. It's the hardest thing I've ever done, the most gruelling show to work on. I love it because it pushes me to my limit.

"I feel the most fulfilled when I'm working on something that is challenging, even though I vent a lot and I'm tired and frustrated. That usually means I'm doing something worthwhile. I can get bored really easily if I'm not challenged enough," Wood said. The third season of "Westworld" , which will also feature Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Luke Hemsworth, will premiere on HBO on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

