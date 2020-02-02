Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aamir Khan remembers father Tahir Hussain on his death anniversary

Aamir Khan on Sunday took a walk down the memory lane as he remembered his father, veteran film producer and director Tahir Hussain on Sunday by sharing throwback pictures.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:50 IST
Aamir Khan remembers father Tahir Hussain on his death anniversary
Tahir Hussian and Aamir Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Aamir Khan on Sunday took a walk down the memory lane as he remembered his father, veteran film producer and director Tahir Hussain on Sunday by sharing throwback pictures. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram as he shared the throwback pictures of his late father and wrote, "Remembering my father..."

The 'PK' actor shared a series of pictures, in the first throwback picture, Aamir is seen as a kid smiling along with his father while they look into the camera. Followed by a monochrome family picture where he is seen as a kid, again in his father's lap alongside his mom and his sister. In the last one, his late father is seen smiling along with his friends from the industry at that time. On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the remake of the Indian adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' titled as 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'The film will hit theatres on Christmas this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case: It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Nirbhaya case It is too much arrogance to say Centre, Delhi govt did not do anything till now, says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta....

Iranians must have 'right to choose' at polls: Rouhani

Iranians must have the right to choose between different political movements, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, as controversy grows over the disqualification of thousands of candidates in upcoming polls. Speaking at the mausoleum of Ay...

Test results negative for two suspected cases of coronavirus in Jaipur

The test results for two persons in Jaipur who were suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus have returned negative, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, told ANI here on Sunday. The official said that the suspected pa...

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over: Rebecca John to HC

What was tearing hurry for Centre to move HC, they could have waited for all remedies of Nirbhaya convicts to be over Rebecca John to HC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020