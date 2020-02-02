Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrey takes jibe on Margot Robbie's success, looks to her face

American-Canadian actor Jim Carrey couldn't help but crack a joke while coming face-to-face with Oscar nominee Australian actor Margot Robbie.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:31 IST
Carrey takes jibe on Margot Robbie's success, looks to her face
Jim Carrey and Margot Robbie. Image Credit: ANI

American-Canadian actor Jim Carrey couldn't help but crack a joke while coming face-to-face with Oscar nominee Australian actor Margot Robbie. According to E!News, Jim Carrey appeared with Margot Robbie as well as the 'Queen & Slim' stars Daniel Kaluuya and pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith, on the Graham Norton Show on Friday(local time).

The 58-year-old actor told Robbie, as he drew laughs from her and the audience, "I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm so excited for you. It's incredible that you've gotten as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's just pure talent there." Margot Robbie is known for essaying the role of Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'. The Australian actor has also been nominated for an Oscar at the 2020 Oscars for her supporting performance as a producer who gets sexually harassed by FOX CEO Roger Ailes in 'Bombshell'. The movie also features Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly.

Along with this, the star marks her second Oscar nomination. The 'Suicide Squad' actor was first nominated for the leading role of figure skater Tonya Harding in 'I, Tonya'. She also essayed the role of Sharon Tate in Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' which is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Man Utd frustrated by top four blow says Shaw

London, Feb 2 AFP Luke Shaw has revealed Manchester Uniteds stars were hugely frustrated by their failure to close the gap to the Premier Leagues top four. Fourth placed Chelseas 2-2 draw at Leicester on Saturday gave United a chance to chi...

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

A leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning to walk, barely a couple of kilometers away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.Saffron-clad ...

Pak PM Imran Khan on two-day visit to Malaysia after missing Muslim nations summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur from Monday to placate the Malaysian leadership after he skipped a major summit of Muslim nations reportedly under pressure from Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan Fo...

Ronaldo penalty double sends Juventus six-points clear

Milan, Feb 2 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Juventus bounced back from last weekends defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. The Portuguese str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020