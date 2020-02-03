Entertainment News Roundup: 'Rhythm Section' Flops as 'Bad Boys' Takes Victory and Accuser says Weinstein raped her

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Rhythm Section' Flops as 'Bad Boys' Takes Another Victory Lap

Box office newcomers "Rhythm Section" and "Gretel and Hansel" fumbled as "Bad Boys for Life" remained champions during a painfully slow Super Bowl weekend. Football's biggest matchup is usually a slow time at movie theaters since Super Bowl is the most-watched event on TV. This year proved no exception. Overall ticket sales topped out at roughly $85 million, the second-worst showing in almost 15 years, according to Comscore.

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

