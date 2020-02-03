Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Rhythm Section' Flops as 'Bad Boys' Takes Victory and Accuser says Weinstein raped her

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Rhythm Section' Flops as 'Bad Boys' Takes Another Victory Lap

Box office newcomers "Rhythm Section" and "Gretel and Hansel" fumbled as "Bad Boys for Life" remained champions during a painfully slow Super Bowl weekend. Football's biggest matchup is usually a slow time at movie theaters since Super Bowl is the most-watched event on TV. This year proved no exception. Overall ticket sales topped out at roughly $85 million, the second-worst showing in almost 15 years, according to Comscore.

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Australians boarding for evacuation from China as virus deaths mount

Australians boarded a Qantas jet in Wuhan on Monday morning, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China on a flight chartered by the Australian government which will take them into quarantine on a remote island. Qantas Chief...

BRIEF-American Airlines Group Says Suspending Its Operations To And From Chinese Mainland Beginning Today Through March 27

American Airlines Group Inc TRAVEL ALERT GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT HAS IMPOSED FOLLOWING ENTRY REQUIREMENTS THAT TAKE EFFECT ON FEB. 2, 2020 AFTER 5 P.M. ET FOREIGN NATIO...

UPDATE 2-On the campaign trail: "Super Bowl of campaigns" caps Democrats' final Iowa push

The final countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on. Ahead of Monday nights caucuses, which kick off the state-by-state nominating process to pick U.S. presidential nominees, Democratic candidates are making their closing pitches in earnest arou...

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth...
