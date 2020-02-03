Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genelia shares heart-warming video to wish Riteish on wedding anniversary

Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared a heart-warming video celebrating her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Ritesh Deshmukh and we are all for it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:31 IST
Genelia shares heart-warming video to wish Riteish on wedding anniversary
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared a heart-warming video celebrating her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Ritesh Deshmukh and we are all for it. The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share an extremely adorable video along with a caption that reads, "Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come[?] Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband's wife. #since2002."

The video features photographs of the couple documenting their love for each other. The photos are compiled on the lyrics of hit number '2002' by Anne-Marie which is the year when Genelia and Riteish got married. The gorgeous couple is parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Riteish who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The 41-year-old star has also been roped in for 'Housefull 5' and historical drama 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism offences injured two people in a stabbing spree in south London. Sudesh Amman, wh...

Cint unveils a new brand identity set to catapult the next stage of its growth

Cint, the technology backbone of the worlds most successful insights companies, today revealed its new corporate brand identity at www.cint.com.&#160;Part of the companys vision for the future, the new brand illustrates continued forward mo...

'Our youth fired in confusion', says BJP MP on Jamia, Shaheen Bagh shooting incidents

After firing incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Arjun Singh on Monday said that our youth fired in confusion. Jaise Muslim logon ko vipaksh ke logon ne protection de karke Shaheen Bagh mein bait...

India reports third positive case of novel coronavirus from Kerala: Health Min

India reported a third case of novel coronavirus on Monday with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said. The patient has tested positive for novel coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020