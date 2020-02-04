Left Menu
Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Amala Paul aboard Mahesh Bhatt's web series

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Amala Paul aboard Mahesh Bhatt's web series
Actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul are set to star in a web-series on '70s Bollywood from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the makers announced on Tuesday. The as-yet-untitled project, to be co-produced by Bhatt's Vishesh Films and Jio Studios, goes on floors today.

"The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors," Bhatt tweeted. The web-series, directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, will explore the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the time.

"Super excited about kick-starting this series based on a dramatic love story set in 70s Bollywood," tweeted Bhasin. Puri said she was looking forward to working on the series.

"Best start to 2020! So thrilled to be part of this dramatic love story. Playing out my dream of being part of 70s Bollywood era," she said. "And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood, what more could have I asked for my Bollywood and digital debut," Amala added.

