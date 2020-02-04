Netflix series 'Taj Mahal 1989' to release on Feb 14

"Taj Mahal 1989", a series exploring with the themes of love, friendship, politics, and heartbreak, is slated to be released on February 14, Netflix announced on Tuesday. Starring Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni, the Lucknow-set series will encompass the old-world charm of love and the complicated nature of relationships in small town India.

"Tracing the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy, this series is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms," read the synopsis of the show. "Taj Mahal 1989" also features Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.

