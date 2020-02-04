Toni Collette boards Netflix thriller 'Pieces of Her'

Actor Toni Collette is set to star in Netflix thriller series "Pieces of Her" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode series is based on a novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter.

The series revolves around Andy Oliver and her mother, Laura (Collette). An act of violence in their hometown sets off a chain of events that leaves Andy looking for answers. She takes on a journey that brings her close to the dark, hidden heart of her family. The show comes from writer and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt. Lesli Linka Glatter, Bruna Papandrea and Minkie Spiro are attached as executive producers. Spiro is also set to direct.

Netflix, which gave the "Pieces of Her" a straight-to-series order in early 2019, is yet to announce the release date for the adaptation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

