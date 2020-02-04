JK Simmons, Bruce Dern to star in 'Goliath' final season

Veteran actors JK Simmons and Bruce Dern are joining Billy Bob Thornton in the final season of the hit Amazon legal drama "Goliath" . The fourth and last chapter will see Thornton reprise his critically-acclaimed and award-winning role of lawyer Billy McBride who takes on a case that tackles a timely global crisis impacting an entire generation.

According to Deadline, Simmons will play the role of George Zax, head of a family-owned and operated pharmaceutical company, one of the nation's biggest. Dern will star as Frank Zax, George's brother, and the scientific genius and ostracised black sheep of the family.

Created by David E Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, "Goliath" also features Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, and Julie Brister.

