Sienna Miller gets engaged to boyfriend Lucas Zwirner

Actor Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner have got engaged after one year of dating. Miller, 38, and Zwriner, 29, were first spotted together in December 2018 while attending the birthday party of her ex-fiance Tom Sturridge.

"They're so in love. Her daughter (Marlowe) has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter," a source told Us Weekly. The couple's most recent appearance together was at the 72nd annual Writers Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday.

