Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woody Harrelson to star in 'The Square' director's next

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 10:38 IST
Woody Harrelson to star in 'The Square' director's next
Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has come on board the satire "Triangle Of Sadness" , to be directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund. Ostlund is best known for Cannes Palme d'Or winner "The Square" , and the upcoming project marks his full-fledged English language directorial debut.

According to Deadline, the film features international ensemble cast including Harris Dickinson, Oliver Ford Davies (the UK), Charlbi Dean (South Africa), Zlatko Buric (Croatia), Iris Berben and Sunnyi Melles (Germany), Henrik Dorsin (Sweden), Dolly De Leon (The Philippines) and Vicky Berlin (Denmark). The film, also penned by Ostlund, is set against the world of fashion and the uber-rich.

Dickinson and Dean will star as a model couple are invited on to a luxury cruise. When the yacht sinks they become stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady - the only one who know how to fish. Harrelson will play an eccentric Marxist sea captain who spouts the Communist Manifesto at his passengers during a storm which has his precious cargo reaching for the sick buckets.

Ostlund's Swedish satirical drama "The Square" was nominated for the best international feature film Oscar in 2017 but lost out to Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" . The director's comedy-drama "Force Majeure" won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Cha...

The government has assured that Indian people will have

The government has assured that Indian people will haveno issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country asks Rajinikanth....

Matthew Hayden criticises Brisbane Heat for poor performance in BBL

The ex-Brisbane Heat batsman Matthew Hayden has lambasted his former Big Bash League BBL team, Brisbane Heat, for their poor performance in the tournament. I feel that the Brisbane Heat have tended to masquerade their performances behind en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020