Woody Harrelson to star in 'The Square' director's next

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has come on board the satire "Triangle Of Sadness" , to be directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund. Ostlund is best known for Cannes Palme d'Or winner "The Square" , and the upcoming project marks his full-fledged English language directorial debut.

According to Deadline, the film features international ensemble cast including Harris Dickinson, Oliver Ford Davies (the UK), Charlbi Dean (South Africa), Zlatko Buric (Croatia), Iris Berben and Sunnyi Melles (Germany), Henrik Dorsin (Sweden), Dolly De Leon (The Philippines) and Vicky Berlin (Denmark). The film, also penned by Ostlund, is set against the world of fashion and the uber-rich.

Dickinson and Dean will star as a model couple are invited on to a luxury cruise. When the yacht sinks they become stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady - the only one who know how to fish. Harrelson will play an eccentric Marxist sea captain who spouts the Communist Manifesto at his passengers during a storm which has his precious cargo reaching for the sick buckets.

Ostlund's Swedish satirical drama "The Square" was nominated for the best international feature film Oscar in 2017 but lost out to Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" . The director's comedy-drama "Force Majeure" won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

