Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer 'RRR' to now release on Jan 8, 2021

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut flick in Telugu language, 'RRR' got a new release date on Wednesday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-02-2020 20:14 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer 'RRR' to now release on Jan 8, 2021
Infographic of the film 'RRR' (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's debut flick in Telugu language, 'RRR' got a new release date on Wednesday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on his Twitter handle that the film will now hit the theatres on January 8, 2021 instead of July this year.

The film directed by most-sought-after Telugu film director SS Rajamouli will release in a total of 10 languages including Telugu. Set in the 1920s India, the film will see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody starring in key roles alongside NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia and Ajay.

Stevenson and Doody will be seen as the lead antagonist couple - Mr Scott and Lady Scott. Meanwhile, Morris is set to essay the role of the leading lady - Jennifer. It is touted to be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-Independence era. It will be based on the lives of two legendary freedom fighters-- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

NTR Jr. will be portraying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Alluri Sitharama Raju. (ANI)

