Vibrant, inclusive film ecosystem on cards in J-K: Official

Jammu and Kashmir endeavours to develop a vibrant and inclusive film ecosystem in the Union Territory and establish the region as the first choice for filmmakers, an official said on Wednesday. "The government is trying to make all possible efforts in achieving the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem by establishing nationally competitive infrastructure, renovation and upgradation of the existing infrastructure, administrative and attractive package of assistance to ease filmmaking in J and K," said Namrita Dogra, Joint Director Information (Jammu).

She was addressing the maiden meeting on draft Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2020 here on Wednesday. Dogra stressed on the importance of a single-window mechanism in the policy to ensure timely provision of all statutory permits and clearances.

She said the policy will also have a provision for setting up of Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council which will take several initiatives to promote the UT as a leading destination for shooting and production of all feature and non-feature films, digital content and television shows. Detailed deliberations were held during the meeting on various aspects of the forthcoming policy to ensure the development of a vibrant and inclusive film ecosystem in the UT and establishing the region as first choice for filmmakers, an official spokesman said.

