Pleased to be appointed as ambassador of British Asian Trust: Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry on Wednesday said that she is pleased to be appointed as the new ambassador of the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India by Prince Charles. The singer expressed her happiness in an Instagram post on Wednesday by sharing a picture with Prince Charles and wrote, "So pleased to be appointed by HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse as ambassador for @thebritishasiantrust Children's Protection Fund."

Further expressing her role as the ambassador, Perry explained, "In my role, I will primarily focus my spotlight on helping find solutions to end child trafficking. India has always been a place I have a magnetic connection with, and in addition to my work as a @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador." Perry also shared a link for donations in the bio of her Instagram profile and urged people to start helping her in the initiative by donating.

Earlier in the day, Prince Charles announced American singer Katy Perry as the new ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India. The Trust is a charity founded by The Prince in 2007 after he witnessed widespread poverty and hardship faced by families in South Asia.(ANI)

