Another Marilyn Monroe series in works

The show business' love affair with one of its favourite muses, Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, refuses to die as a new project on the legend is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Yellowstone" producer 101 Studios and UK production company Seven Seas Films are collaborating to develop a TV series based on the final months of Monroe's life.

The show, based on Keith Badman's nonfiction book "The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe" , is the first filmed project about the late star's life to be endorsed by Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Monroe estate. 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said though many people have explored the life of the "Some Like It Hot" star, the upcoming series will be a class apart.

"Beloved movie legend Marilyn Monroe has had many memoirs created about her life, but none quite like this. Keith Badman has uncovered gems of never before released details, centered around the last few months of her sensationalized life and the accusations made. The series pays homage to the bright star whose life was extinguished too early," Glasser said. Seven Seas Films co-founder Dan Sefton, who will write and executive produce the project with producing partner Simon Lupton, said the team can't wait to Monroe to life.

"Many people think they know the truth about Marilyn Monroe’s final months, but it’s a complicated and tragic story; one which we want to depict with compassion and sensitivity," he added. Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin brokered the deal on behalf of 101 Studios.

A separate drama series on the final months of Monroe's life is in development at BBC Studios and so is a Netflix film "Blonde", a fictional portrait, with Ana de Armas as the screen icon.

