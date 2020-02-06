Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonas Brothers reveal why their wives star in their music videos

The Jonas Brothers on Wednesday explained why they loved having their wives star in the 'Sucker' and 'What a Man Gotta Do' music videos.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:38 IST
Jonas Brothers reveal why their wives star in their music videos
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Jonas Brothers on Wednesday explained why they loved having their wives star in the 'Sucker' and 'What a Man Gotta Do' music videos. In an interview with U.K. radio show, 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' host Kemp was told by Nick Jonas that "There's good chemistry there," reported E!News.

The 27-year-old singer spoke of their new single and said "This one, it was kind of a start to the next chapter within this already new chapter. And much like the last time around with the 'Sucker' video, it just felt right to have them involved. And they were kind enough to grace us with their presence. They're all very busy, so the fact that they were able to come do the video meant a lot to us." Nick and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have shown palpable chemistry in 'What A Man Gotta Do'. Nick further asserted about the video, "When you watch it, it just feels like it should, like it's family. It's what it's all about."

Joe Jonas also said that he and his wife Sophie Turner were worried about their dancing in 'What A Man Gotta Do'. He revealed that the couple had to do a lot more dancing than he thinks they both are comfortable with. The 'Jonas brothers' revealed that their new album is already done and is coming soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dozens of trade fairs, conferences postponed amid China virus fears

More than two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been postponed because of the spread of the China coronavirus, shuttering events where billions of dollars worth of deals have been signed-in the past. The pushed b...

Earthquake strikes central Greece, no damage or injuries

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck central Greece on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 1124 local time 0924 GMT around 240 kilometer...

Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel to reunite with Mike Flanagan on Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' series

The Haunting of Hill House stars Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are among the actors who have been cast in Mike Flanagans new Netflix horror series Midnight Mass. The show has been developed by Flanagan and Trevor Macy and is part of their mu...

FACTBOX-What does Britain want from trade deal with United States?

British trade minister Liz Truss on Thursday set out the countrys priorities for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States. Truss said Britain would set out detailed negotiating objectives in due course. Below are the priorities liste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020