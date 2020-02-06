Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of colour, women remain underrepresented off-screen: Study

A recent study suggests that people of colour and women are underrepresented in films, especially in off-screen roles like that of director, writer and other executives.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:14 IST
People of colour, women remain underrepresented off-screen: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study suggests that people of colour and women are underrepresented in films, especially in off-screen roles like that of director, writer and other executives. The study 'Hollywood Diversity Report 2020: A Tale of Two Hollywoods' was conducted by the social sciences division of UCLA and has been published in the Variety magazine.

The study focused on the top 200 theatrical releases of 2018 and 2019. A major finding that the study has revealed is the lack of progress of people of colour. According to the study, the representation of people of colour in theatrical films was 12.2 per cent in 2011.

The percentage has now spiked to 19.3 per cent in 2018 but the trend line of the overall representation is still seen flat with only 14.4 per cent of people of colour being directors in theatrical films. In contrast, women directors are currently witnessing appreciable growth with just 4.1 per cent of women directors in 2011 to record-breaking statistics of 15.1 per cent in 2019.

Though the representation of women directors has enhanced, women of colour still remain underrepresented. Overall females, "remained underrepresented by a factor of more than 3 to 1 in this employment arena in 2019," said the lead researchers Dr Darnell Hunt and Dr Ana-Christina Ramon.

The nomination of women directors' at the most prestigious cinema awards like Golden Globe and Oscars have stirred controversies even this year with no women directors getting a nod at both the top awards. Furthermore, films directed by women have not received an Oscar since 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"Enough is enough" - Democrats call for Iowa caucus recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the partys first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about the...

AIIB ready to provide USD 3 billion loan to Andhra Pradesh govt

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB said it is ready to provide a loan of USD 3 billion to the Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects in the state, in a meeting of its representatives with Chief Minister YS J...

People who use Twitter won't be called 'users' anymore

Twitter doesnt want to call you a user. In its public documents, the company announced that it will no longer call the people who use its platform as users. As Engadget notes, in its public documents, the company made the change in an effor...

Figure skating-Defending champion Kihira continues dominance at Four Continents

Defending champion Rika Kihira of Japan took the lead in the womens event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul after she won the Short Program segment on Thursday. Skating to Breakfast in Baghdad, the 17-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020