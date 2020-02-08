Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Elvis Presley's mom Gladys in biopic

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann has roped in actor Maggie Gyllenhaal to essay the role of Elvis Presley's mother Gladys Presley in his upcoming musical drama on the life of the king of rock and roll. Austin Butler plays the titular role in the film which also features Tom Hanks as Presley's manger, Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann has co-written the Warner Bros project with Craig Pearce, reported Variety. The movie revolves around Parker and Presley who came from nowhere and conquered the music industry.

The film marks Luhrmann's first after 2013's "The Great Gatsby" .

