Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elton John, Bernie Taupin win Best Original Song Oscar for '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'

Elton John and Bernie Taupin's track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from the fantasy drama 'Rocketman' was awarded the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:38 IST
Elton John, Bernie Taupin win Best Original Song Oscar for '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'
Elton John and Bernie Taupin win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman' at the 92nd Academy Awards. Image Credit: ANI

Elton John and Bernie Taupin's track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from the fantasy drama 'Rocketman' was awarded the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). Elton also played the tune he composed right after director Bong Joon Ho's acceptance of his award for 'Parasite', which won the title of best international film.

The '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' has already won the best original song at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards which was held in January. Earlier in the ceremony, Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

South Korean drama 'Parasite' created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

'Parasite' managed to win four awards at the ceremony out of the six nominations it received. On the other hand, 'Jojo Rabbit' won the Best Adapted Screenplay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SC/ST Act.

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SCST Act....

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro on Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of LT Construction has bagged large orders from domestic as well as international clients. The company, however, did not provide the exact...

D-Link Camera Wins iF Design Award 2020

D-Link Corporation was a winner of this years iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, DCS-8526LH Full HD PanTilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera, won in the product discipline in the TV Cameras category.Each year, the worlds...

HIGHLIGHTS-Highlights from the 2020 Oscars ceremony

The 2020 Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywoods awards season. Here are some highlights from the three-hour show broadcast live on ABC television.BONG JOON HO STEALS THE SHOWParasite director Bong Joon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020