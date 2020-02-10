Elton John, Bernie Taupin win Best Original Song Oscar for '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'

Elton John and Bernie Taupin's track '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from the fantasy drama 'Rocketman' was awarded the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time). Elton also played the tune he composed right after director Bong Joon Ho's acceptance of his award for 'Parasite', which won the title of best international film.

The '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' has already won the best original song at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards which was held in January. Earlier in the ceremony, Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

South Korean drama 'Parasite' created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

'Parasite' managed to win four awards at the ceremony out of the six nominations it received. On the other hand, 'Jojo Rabbit' won the Best Adapted Screenplay. (ANI)

