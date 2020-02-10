Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:34 IST
UPDATE 2-Oscar fever grips cruise ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Some cruise ship passengers savored lavish meals; others watched movies or were glued to the live Academy Awards broadcast. The lucky few whose turn it was to get fresh air paced the decks, reveling in a glimpse of blue sky. Nearly a week into quarantine on the Diamond Princess, tied up at the quay in Yokohama, boredom warred with anxiety as the hours ticked by and 66 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases on the ship to 136.

Health authorities have said the quarantine will stretch to Feb. 19 unless something unexpected happens, meaning deliverance is still more than a week away for the nearly 3,700 crew and passengers aboard, ranging in age from children to octogenarians. For some, the quarantine could be even longer. A World Health Organization statement late on Sunday said the period could be extended "as appropriate" for close contacts of newly confirmed cases.

Many passengers appear to be trying to put a bright face on things, flooding social media with photos of food, a young boy and his father snuggling in bed, and shipboard TV broadcasts of a magician - also under quarantine - performing tricks with red silk scarves. "Princess stepping up its game with food service," wrote passenger Matthew Smith under a photo of plates of food - including what appeared to be heaps of smoked salmon and several large pieces of chocolate cake. "You might have to drag me off the ship when the quarantine ends."

Others watched the Oscars, which were broadcast live on Monday morning. Informal ballots were distributed to passengers beforehand, which one person hailed as "Important Mail Delivery!!!" Another, Aun Na Tan, watched the show on her room's TV, saying it had been many years since she had watched the ceremony live.

"Normally it was on during our work time, but now we have plenty of time," she said. A 43-year-old Hong Kong resident quarantined with his wife, child and several other family members did the same. He declined to give his name.

"We were rooting for 'Parasite'," he told Reuters, referring to the South Korean film that took Best Picture and two other awards. "We are doing origami; the ship is making instructional videos. We are doing some exercise." Small groups are allowed out on the deck every other day - with priority given to those whose rooms don't have windows - but must wear masks and stay well away from other people.

"We're out in the bay, docked, so it's kind of nice," passenger Adam Waltz said in a video showing him and a companion walking briskly under Monday's blue sky, the sun flashing off the ocean. "Another 10 minutes. We have a day off, then we'll walk again."

But others were less sanguine. One passenger, with the Twitter name Da, said he or she had talked to younger passengers worried about financial repercussions, such as losing jobs, due to the enforced time off. Later on Monday, as the number of cases shot up, more confessed to unease.

"There's going to be a shipboard announcement, but I can see ambulances and trucks lining up," Da wrote. "Now we're just waiting for more news from the Health Ministry."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi Universitys Gargi College as disgusting.What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity talent i...

Merkel supports Kramp-Karrenbauer in her desire to remain defence minister - spokesman

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defence minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.A source in Merkels Christian Democrats CDU - of which Kramp-Karrenba...

NASA/ESA spacecraft launches to give first glimpse of Sun's poles

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA, on Monday launched a new spacecraft that will provide humanity with the first-ever images of the Suns poles, the US space agency said. Solar Orbiter launched aboard a United Launch ...

Forever Living sponsors Olympic Skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong

Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador. Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020