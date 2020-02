BRIEF-S.Korea's CJ CGV Has Suspended Its Movie Theaters In China Since Jan.24

CJ CGV Co Ltd:

* HAS SUSPENDED ITS MOVIE THEATERS IN CHINA SINCE JAN.24 AT THE REQUEST OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

* DISCUSSES MEASURES TO MINIMIZE LOSSES CAUSED BY THE SUSPENSION; CHINA ACCOUNTS FOR 18% OF ITS NET REVENUE AS OF END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/39gCC9s] Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

