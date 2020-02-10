Miley Cyrus at the 50th anniversary of 1970 album 'Morrison Hotel'

American singer Miley Cyrus covered the Doors' 'Roadhouse Blues' at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's Morrison Hotel, which was released on February 9, 1970. The Doors were an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1965, with vocalist Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore.

According to TMZ, the iconic rock band held a little shindig Saturday night at the Sunset Marquit Hotel in West Hollywood. The stage at the celebration at Hollywood's Sunset Marquis Hotel was hosted by John Varvatos and Timothy White.

The singer who performed the cover alongside guitarist Robby Krieger even shared a series of pictures from the night on her social media. Father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus were also spotted at the event to honor the 50th anniversary of 'Morrison Hotel.'

Also in attendance were some Hollywood stars, including Dennis Quaid, Jonathan Galecki, and Michael Bolton. (ANI)

