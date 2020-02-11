'The Good Doctor' gets renewed for season four

Actor Freddie Highmore's medical drama "The Good Doctor" has received a season four order from the network ABC. Developed by David Shore, the show features Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome.

The announcement of the show's season four renewal was made by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, reported Deadline. "'The Good Doctor' has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity.

"David Shore's thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore's nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I'm excited to see where they take us next," Burke said in a statement. "The Good Dcotor", which is based on the South Korean format of the same name, also features Antonia Thomas, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita.

Shore serve as the showrunner and the executive producer alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

