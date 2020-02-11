Left Menu
Oscars suffers from all-time low ratings after 2020 ceremony

The Oscars might have witnessed a history making night on Sunday but when it comes to viewership, it was a one that the Academy would like to forget. The Oscars rating plummeted to an all-time low as it averaged about 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults 18-49 during the award gala, according to the data shared by the ABC Network.

The dip in Oscar ratings came as a shock for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) as it had only improved the ratings last year which was constantly in declines for the past five editions. The 91st Academy Awards had attracted 29.6 million viewers and clocked a rating of 7.7 in adult 18-49 demography.

But the Oscars is not the only one that is witnessing a decline in viewership. The Grammys, held in January, were viewed by 18.7 million people, while the Golden Globes had clocked 18.3 million viewers.

The Primetime Emmy awards, held last September, had also registered low ratings. The 2019 broadcast on Fox fell by 32 percent in viewers and 29 percent in adults 18-49 from the previous year.

The 2020 Oscars was yet another instance when the Academy decided against having a host for the ceremony. But despite the ratings slump, the Oscars remains the most-watched awards show on the American television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

