Elizabeth Hurley spends weekend with old friends in Jaisalmer

Actor and model Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a sheer dress as she spent the weekend with some old friends in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Businesswoman and actor Elizabeth Hurley in Suryagarh- Jaisalmer (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and model Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a sheer dress as she spent the weekend with some old friends in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The 54-year-old dressed in elaborated getup took to Instagram to share the moments from the night.

"A magical weekend with old friends in Jaiselmer. It may take some time to recover Thank you to @tanyadubash and @arvinddubash for being the best hosts #lebaloriental," the actor captioned the post alongside a series of pictures. Elizabeth was decked up in a purple shade sheer dress that flashed her body curves and accessorized with dramatic jewelry.

She completed the look with a dazzling headpiece and went for a smoky eye makeup look for the evening. Further, the star even thanked the hosts Tanya Dubash and Arvind Dubash, for having her and being the best hosts.

The event was a grand birthday celebration of Arvind Dubash, who is the husband of executive director and chief brand officer at the Godrej Group, Tanya Arvind Dubash. Some famous people from the Bollywood fraternity including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla Chunky Pandey, and Rahul Khanna also attended the event.

The theme of the classy bash was Lebal Oriental which is considered one of the largest and most lavish social events of the 20th century. (ANI)

