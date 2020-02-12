Dee Rees to direct 'Porgy and Bess' movie for MGM

Filmmaker Dee Rees will be tackling the big screen adaptation of George Gershwin's 1935 Broadway opera "Porgy and Bess" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old filmmaker will write and direct the movie which hails from studio MGM.

Based on DuBose Heyward's 1925 novel "Porgy" , the story is set in the slums of Charleston, South Carolina, and follows Porgy, a disabled black street beggar, as he attempts to rescue Bess from a violent love and drug dealer. The opera was previously adapted for the screen in a 1959 film that Otto Preminger directed, with Sidney Poitier playing Porgy and Dorothy Dandridge as Bess.

The new movie will be produced by Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler. Rees is best known for directing Netflix's 2017 feature "Mudbound", which earned four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards.

