Varun Dhawan rubbishes reports of roka with Natasha Dalal
After media outlets reported that Varun Dhawan went to his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's house for their roka ceremony, the actor rubbished the claims in a recent tweet and said that he was there for a birthday party.
For clarifying the claims, Dhawan quoted a media outlet's tweet which mentioned that he went to Dalal's house to ask for her hand in marriage and added a hashtag of 'Roka Ceremony' along with it.
"Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers," read Dhawan's tweet. (ANI)
