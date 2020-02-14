Left Menu
Development News Edition

Excited to be able to share my story with my fans: Sania Mirza on biopic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:10 IST
Excited to be able to share my story with my fans: Sania Mirza on biopic

Tennis star Sania Mirza says she excited about bringing her life story to the screen and is currently in talks with directors. It was announced last year that Sania, the only Indian women to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), has signed a contract with Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP movies.

"I've had some meetings with directors and that’s why I was in Mumbai... It's still in the initial stages,” Sania said about the film. The sports star said she has always lived her life on her terms and it would be interesting for her to see her fans’ reaction to her journey.

"Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I'm not scared, it's exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch,” she told PTI. Sania, 33, believes athletes make for a good movie subject as people can relate to their struggle and hardwork.

"The hard work that goes into the making of an athlete, a lot of people can relate to it in different ways. We all work hard but when you play a sport, you actually work through sweat and blood. Everybody loves champions. "Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable," she said.

Sania was talking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, where she walked the ramp for designer Rina Singh’s label Eka. The collection was a collaboration between Eka and Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (TSCO).

Sania said as a public figure she feels it is her responsibility to contribute to the betterment of society and help the locals. "As a public figure, I have a sense of responsibility. We have to contribute to the society in whatever way possible. I always try and set the right example and go with my heart. And that's how I live my life.

"So when I support this show, it is not just about fashion, it's something that's close to your heart. It was humbling to see the weavers there. It was amazing to be able to contribute to this cause,” she said. LFW Summer/Resort will conclude on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency NIA failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspende...

Shah chairs high-level meet to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer'

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the status of Bharat Ke Veer fund-raising initiative by his Ministry on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces, is currently underway.Border Security Force...

Inter-governmental negotiations meant to achieve UNSC reform, not endless debate: G4

The G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India have asserted that the mandate of the United Nations Inter-Governmental Negotiations is to achieve the long-pending reforms of the UNSC and not endlessly debate it. The Inter-Governmental N...

KLM apologises after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in S.Korea

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020