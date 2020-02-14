Mithali Raj to make runway debut at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is set make her ramp debut at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020. Mithali will turn showstopper for designer Payal Singhal for show presented in association with Corcal Bone & Beauty.

The sports star said she is excited for her ramp debut. "I haven't walked the ramp before so I'm very excited and I should add, also a little nervous. I've admired Payal Singhal's designs. They're wearable and versatile, perfect for the modern, global Indian yet reminiscent of India's rich culture blending effortlessly with world heritage. I'm really looking forward to this collaboration with Corcal Bone & Beauty & Payal Singha," Mithali said in a statement.

Payal said it's an honour to have the Indian skipper on board as her muse. "To me she truly defines #beautifullystrong and is a role model to Indian women who should know that they can have it all. As a brand and a designer for India modern women we always collaborate and support women achievers, women who balance so many responsibilities and inspire other women," she added.

The designer will showcase her collection on Saturday.

