Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mithali Raj to make runway debut at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:41 IST
Mithali Raj to make runway debut at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is set make her ramp debut at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020. Mithali will turn showstopper for designer Payal Singhal for show presented in association with Corcal Bone & Beauty.

The sports star said she is excited for her ramp debut. "I haven't walked the ramp before so I'm very excited and I should add, also a little nervous. I've admired Payal Singhal's designs. They're wearable and versatile, perfect for the modern, global Indian yet reminiscent of India's rich culture blending effortlessly with world heritage. I'm really looking forward to this collaboration with Corcal Bone & Beauty & Payal Singha," Mithali said in a statement.

Payal said it's an honour to have the Indian skipper on board as her muse. "To me she truly defines #beautifullystrong and is a role model to Indian women who should know that they can have it all. As a brand and a designer for India modern women we always collaborate and support women achievers, women who balance so many responsibilities and inspire other women," she added.

The designer will showcase her collection on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt

The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling. The ...

Saudi Aramco to report 2019 results on March 16

Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website httpswww.saudiaramco.comeninvestorsfinancial-newsevents on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.A...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kiev on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

Parent, school headmistress arrested for ''abuse'' of Modi in

A court in Bidar in north Karnataka on Friday granted bail to a parent and the headmistress of aschool, arrested in the sedition case for their alleged involvement in staging a drama, portraying Prime MinisterNarendra Modi in poor light in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020