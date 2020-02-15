Scott Cooper to direct Margaret Qualley in 'A Head Full Of Ghosts'

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Margaret Qualley will topline director Scott Cooper's next "A Head Full Of Ghosts" . Cooper, best known for films such as Christian Bale-starrers "Hostiles" and "Out of the Furnace" , will direct the psychological horror movie, which is an adaptation of Paul Tremblay's novel of the same name.

The project hails from Cross Creek, Team Downey and The Allegiance Theater, reported Deadline. "When 8-year-old Merry's older sister exhibits signs of an indeterminate and terrifying affliction, the Barrett family slowly tears itself apart.

"Now, 20 years later, Merry is confronted with her family's traumatic past when Rachel, a journalist with a similarly haunted past, delves into the case, causing Merry to relive and reconsider the devastating memories of her childhood," the film's official synopsis read. The film will be produced by Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of the Allegiance Theater, Susan Downey of Team Downey, Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek, Cooper and David Gambino.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr will serve as executive producer. Cooper's next release is "Antlers" , starring Keri Russell and Jessie Plemons. The film will hit the theatres in the US on April 17.

