'Stranger Things' season four teaser reveals Jim Hopper's return

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:14 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:11 IST
"Stranger Things" fans rejoice as David Harbour's Jim Hopper will return for the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. The character had seemingly died towards the end of the last episode of the third season, which premiered in July 2019. However, a post-credit scene had hinted that Hopper might be alive.

On Friday, the streamer released a teaser video, titled "From Russia With Love" , that confirmed that Harbour's character is alive but imprisoned by the Russians. "Stranger Things" , created by Matt and Ross Duffer, is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The show also features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others. In a statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers announced the start of production on the fourth season.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper. Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human and other. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American," the director-duo said.

