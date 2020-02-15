The Last Kingdom Season 4: Haestan doesn’t hate Uthred’s guts, says Jeppe Beck Laursen

When is The Last Kingdom Season 4 going to be released? This continues to be a big question among fans' mind, mainly since Netflix confirmed in April 2019 that filming had commenced on the 10 new episodes.

For The Last Kingdom Season 4, Jeppe Beck Laursen, who plays an antagonist's role Haesten since Season 2, recently shared some exciting hints with Winter is Coming. He said that he enjoys playing his role in The Last Kingdom.

"I love playing Haestan because you don't see him fight much, but when you do you can tell he can hold his own. I like to think of him as ahead of his time just a little bit, more strategic. You can see in the battle of Beamfleot, you can see the directs his troops from the hill, which you don't see for a couple of hundred years," Jeppe Beck Laursen said.

According to Jeppe Beck Laursen, the avid viewers of the series often bear doubts in their minds regarding his character Haestan and Uhtred. He shared that Haestan does not hate Uthred's guts.

"Uhtred is kind of a balancing act. I give him a rep, he gives me a rep. The more he talks about how Haestan is the scourge of the land, the more he becomes the scourge of the land. Therefore, he sees the value in a powerful enemy. I don't think Haestan hates Uhtred, I think he sees him as a necessary evil. But he loves to taunt him (laughs). You'll probably see more of that in season 4," he continued.

The wrapping of The Last Kingdom Season 4's filming was announced by the series' official Instagram handle with a title "That's a wrap! Here's to a job well done." The photo shows Mark Rowley and Alexander Dreymon hugging each other in front of the horses at the back. The actors are observed having blood make-ups on their faces and the overall picture shows it was a battle they just completed filming.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 is based on The Saxon Stories novels. It is severely believed to focus on Uhtred of Bebbanburg's journey who will be giving all his endeavors to get back his home from his uncle Aelfric. He believes that this is the right time to create a problem with his uncle. He will be dealing with plenty of enemies in the imminent season before settling down.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 does not have an official release date. But it is expected to be released in this year. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

