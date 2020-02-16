Left Menu
Development News Edition

I don't plan my career: Vicky Kaushal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:54 IST
I don't plan my career: Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

From drama, action to horror, Vicky Kaushal has shown range in different films, but the actor says if he starts charting out his career he will start feeling "rigid". Asserting that he is not the one to jump genres by design, the actor begins the new year with horror film "Bhoot - The Haunted Ship".

Vicky scored big in 2018 with films like "Raazi" , "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan" and followed it up with last year's blockbuster, "Uri - The Surgical Strike", which also earned him his maiden National Film Award. "I don't plan my career. I won't be able to justify my work if I'm planning and then sticking to it. It'll make me rigid as an actor. It's important for me to be part of good films made by good filmmakers because people are interested in watching good stories," the actor said in a group interview.

Vicky believes he will continue to grow as an actor as long as he keeps doing different kinds of films. "I hadn't explored action before 'Uri', so there was a hunger in me. In 'Bhoot', I did horror for the first time, so I wanted to learn a lot. I don't want to get complacent that 'This is my home ground now'."

Backed by Karan Johar, "Bhoot" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and spins a fictional tale around the true incident where a cargo ship was stranded at Juhu Beach. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh, followed by Karan's "Takht".

Vicky said since "Uri", he has been on a beautiful journey and feels more confident about his skills. "You feel good when you get so much love, the confidence of producers and get to work with filmmakers you always wanted to work with. You feel more confident that you're on the right track. 'Uri' was made with a debutant director, I hadn't really done a lot of solo lead films before.

"There was a huge responsibility but the film clicked with the audience. Today, people aren't dependent on the packaging of the film. If there's merit in a film, it'll have an audience," he added. "Bhoot" is scheduled to be released on February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development program for engineering students in the country.The program...

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old

Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest. Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospi...

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....

Kejriwal takes jibe at Opposition over freebies, says 'love is free'

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for questioning him over free electricity, water and bus-rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he loves his people and his love is for free. Some people say Kejriwal is giving e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020