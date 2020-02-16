I don't plan my career: Vicky Kaushal

From drama, action to horror, Vicky Kaushal has shown range in different films, but the actor says if he starts charting out his career he will start feeling "rigid". Asserting that he is not the one to jump genres by design, the actor begins the new year with horror film "Bhoot - The Haunted Ship".

Vicky scored big in 2018 with films like "Raazi" , "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan" and followed it up with last year's blockbuster, "Uri - The Surgical Strike", which also earned him his maiden National Film Award. "I don't plan my career. I won't be able to justify my work if I'm planning and then sticking to it. It'll make me rigid as an actor. It's important for me to be part of good films made by good filmmakers because people are interested in watching good stories," the actor said in a group interview.

Vicky believes he will continue to grow as an actor as long as he keeps doing different kinds of films. "I hadn't explored action before 'Uri', so there was a hunger in me. In 'Bhoot', I did horror for the first time, so I wanted to learn a lot. I don't want to get complacent that 'This is my home ground now'."

Backed by Karan Johar, "Bhoot" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and spins a fictional tale around the true incident where a cargo ship was stranded at Juhu Beach. The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh, followed by Karan's "Takht".

Vicky said since "Uri", he has been on a beautiful journey and feels more confident about his skills. "You feel good when you get so much love, the confidence of producers and get to work with filmmakers you always wanted to work with. You feel more confident that you're on the right track. 'Uri' was made with a debutant director, I hadn't really done a lot of solo lead films before.

"There was a huge responsibility but the film clicked with the audience. Today, people aren't dependent on the packaging of the film. If there's merit in a film, it'll have an audience," he added. "Bhoot" is scheduled to be released on February 21.

