Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee engaged

Actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," wrote the "Step Up" star alongside a picture which showed off her ring. Kazee, a Tony winner, shared the same photo on his social media.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years," he wrote the lyrics to "Let It Breathe" by Water Liars as caption. Dewan, 39, and Kazee, 44, pair announced their pregnancy last September.

Dewan already shares six-year-old daughter Everly, with former husband, actor Channing Tatum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

